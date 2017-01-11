Haunted New Orleans: Where to Find Ghosts, Spirits, and a Good Time

St. Louis Cemetery No. 1

Bayou St. John

It isn’t a stretch to call a cemetery haunted, but this isn’t your average haunted cemetery. The final resting place of Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau, who roams not just the tombs near hers, but the French Quarter where she once lived. Ghost City Tours reports that people have been known to feel ill or hear voices while trying to interact with Leveau at her tomb; others who disregard the voodoo religion have been shoved to the ground.

But Leveau is far from the only spirit who roams St. Louis No. 1 -- just the most famous. A lonely man named Alphonse has been spotted taking flowers off others’ graves and placing them on his own. A traveler named Henry Vignes is another well-known cemetery local, constantly looking for the tomb he bought before he died. Vignes’ landlord reportedly sold the tomb before his death and he was buried in the section for the city’s poor, leaving him unable to rest and forever in search of his burial site.