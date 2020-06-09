Food & Drink How to Support The Black Community in New Orleans Right Now Here’s how you can help.

While protests have erupted in cities like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, the people of New Orleans have also taken to the streets to express their frustration and outrage in the wake of the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd. Thousands marched across the city this past week, calling for equality and justice for Black Americans who’ve been killed by police officers. Protests in New Orleans were mostly peaceful except for the night of June 3 when New Orleans police tossed tear gas into the crowd of protesters on the Crescent City Connection, a bridge that runs over the Mississippi River. Marching in the streets is certainly one way to speak out against police brutality, but there are other ways to support the cause like buying Black, which isn’t limited to simply buying from Black business owners. “That means awarding contracts to Black businesses, putting Black people on your boards, and conducting equity audits at your places of worship, your schools, and businesses to see how you are perpetuating disparities and the oppression of Black people,” says Rashida Govan, the founder and executive director of Project Butterfly New Orleans. “And on a very basic level, speak up when you see injustice be it microaggressions or major injustices occurring.” Still, opening your purse (a popular Twitter phrase mostly aimed at celebrities) to support Black-owned businesses and New Orleans nonprofits led by Black people is a great start. From places to donate and resources for becoming a better ally to shops where you can use your cash to support local businesses, here are some of the ways you can make a difference in NOLA’s Black community right now.

