Escape to The Best Independent Bookstores in New Orleans

Waking up in New Orleans can sometimes feel like opening a familiar book. One whose words have seeped in our minds like tea, infusing us with the belief that the preposterous can be real (because in New Orleans as in books, it often is). This is a city made for others to escape to, but when you need to get away from the escape, the doors of our independent bookstores are wide open, their words ready to transport you out of this world for as long as you need. “We are lucky to have such a healthy, thriving independent bookstore scene in New Orleans,” says local author Stephen Rea. “For a relatively small city, we have a lot of dedicated staff who are keen book lovers, and who go out of their way to support and encourage local authors and audiences.”

Whether you’re looking for Black literature, comics, antiquities, used books, or are simply in it for the bookstore cats (no shame), here are the top bookstores around New Orleans.