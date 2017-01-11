Life Problems People in New Orleans Just Don't Have to Deal With

Trouble finding a helping hand or directions

People help other people here; there’s a real sense of community in this town. If you’re in need of help with some home repairs, dog-sitting, or even just a ride to work if your car breaks down, you have a better chance of finding someone to lend you a hand here than elsewhere. And when it comes to getting directions, you never have to worry, because longtime New Orleanians just adore giving them. And they’ll probably let you know all the best spots to eat along your route, while they’re at it.

Cars, houses, and offices that lack air conditioning

The first time I went to California, my family rented a sedan that had absolutely no A/C, and I freaked out. "Just open the windows," said a friend, and to any native New Orleanian this sounds absolutely absurd. In places like Boston, for example, a box fan is all you need, even in the depths of August. This is totally inconceivable in NOLA. Either you have A/C, or you are a dead person.