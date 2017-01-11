Only in New Orleans Could a Sinkhole Become a Party

I was crouched down on the pavement in near-100-degree heat and 90% humidity, my camera aimed at one of the thousands of potholes that dot New Orleans’ streets, when a car pulled up.

The window rolled down and the driver stuck her head out wanting to know if I was photographing that crumbling street because it had done damage to my car (it happens a lot).

No, I told her, just taking some photos of potholes.

“Go back by Upperline,” she told me. That was, in fact, the street where I was headed next.

For New Orleanians, such infrastructure headaches are just a part of life in their beloved city. Potholes, sinkholes, crumbling sidewalks, abandoned buildings, and houses falling down mingle with gorgeous 200-year-old mansions, historic streets, gleaming new city centers, and the modest homes of folks just trying to get by.