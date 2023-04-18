Everything You Need to Know About Louisiana Weed Laws

Is weed legal in Louisiana?

No, and most observers believe it won’t be anytime soon. Nearly half of Americans now live in a state where it’s legal, but Louisiana has yet to follow suit.

"The chances of legal marijuana coming to New Orleans entirely depend on the Louisiana legislature, which is notoriously conservative,” says Peter Robins-Brown, executive director of Louisiana Progress. “But as a city that relies on tourism—and tourism that's tied to having a good time—New Orleans would benefit from marijuana legalization more than most other places.”

Weed is, however, decriminalized in Louisiana—and it’s also possible to get some flower for medicinal use.

“The Big Easy has always been on the forefront of cannabis decriminalization,” argues Suzette Toledano, a New Orleans attorney specializing in cannabis name and likeness branding, having handled the intellectual property aspects of acquisition of rights for the Willie Nelson and The Grateful Dead cannabis brands.

In 2021, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill which decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana statewide—possession of fewer than 14 grams of cannabis is punishable by a $100 fine and no threat of jail time for the first and every subsequent offense.

So if I can’t buy it, how can I get weed?

Securing medical cannabis is the one and only legal option in New Orleans. Louisiana became the first Deep South state to legalize some types of medical cannabis back in 2016, but those forms were extremely limited and flower was not allowed.

Restrictions have been loosening in recent years, and as of August 1, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health assumed regulatory authority over the state's medical marijuana program, making it easier for qualified patients to gain access to state-grown medical weed.