The Most Beautiful House in 15 New Orleans Neighborhoods

Marigny

Dolliole House - 1440 Bourbon St

Private residence

Right where the Marigny meets the French Quarter, on Esplanade Ave, the mansions near the river were once known as the Creole Garden District, but the house that I think captures the crazy quilt of the Marigny best is the Dolliole House, built in 1819 by French-speaking builder and community leader, Jean-Louis Dolliole, a "free man of color" in New Orleans. This old-school backstory signifies the general melting pot of New Orleans... plus, the weirdly shaped lot it’s on is pretty representative of the way the former plantations of the Faubourg Marigny were cut up and sold off. Dolliole's design represents a very early brick-between-post Creole cottage, quite common in the Marigny when first founded, but much more rare today. The placement of doors attach it, architecturally speaking, to the the old Creole cottage-style in its placement of doors, but the roof is more flat than steep -- a slight variation of the versions that came after.