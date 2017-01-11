The Most Famous Animals in New Orleans, Ranked

10. Leroy the Dog

Irish Channel

If you’re in the Irish Channel, there’s a good chance of meeting the unofficial ambassadors of the neighborhood, a dog named Leroy and his human, Frank. You might catch this cheerful pair zooming down the streets between Tracey’s and Parasol’s in what can best be described as a New Orleans version of the "one horse open sleigh," only it’s a "one dog open wheelchair." There’s even a portrait of the red lab/chow mix above the bar at Parasol’s. That’s fame, right there.

9. Tripod

Avondale

You know that scene in Happy Gilmore when the alligator comes onto the golf course and tries to eat Happy’s hand? Well, truth is stranger than fiction, because there really IS a golf course alligator in the NOLA area, at TPC Louisiana. And he only has three legs, which naturally means that he has been dubbed "Tripod" by his fans and followers. Apparently, he loves the media; while groundskeepers rarely get a glimpse of the gator, he almost always comes out for a show at the big annual Zurich Classic golf tournament as soon as the big cameras come out. He’s ready for his closeup, Mr. DeMille... and maybe a tasty golfer or two.