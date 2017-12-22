The New Orleans Bucket List: 43 Things to Do Before You Die

Let’s face it: As much as we don’t want to think about it, one of these days we’re all destined to shuffle off this mortal coil. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t suck every last ounce of life’s marrow while you’re here. Should you happen to be in New Orleans for a visit, there are quite a number of essential Big Easy big-ticket items you’re going to want to check off before you check out... Ready: GEAUX!
1. Go to a backyard crawfish boil
Sure, there are plenty of restaurants in the city where you can buy and eat boiled crawfish, but the experience isn’t complete without being in somebody’s yard on a sunny day. Or if not at a friend’s house, then buy your craws to-go and enjoy them picnic-style on the fly, watching the ships roll down the Mississippi. There's even a Crawfish app that'll get you the best current price for live or boiled mudbugs.
2. Take an epic streetcar ride
The streetcar is a beautiful, historic New Orleans device. Try hopping on at Canal St in Mid-City and ride all the way down to the Mississippi. Then transfer to the St. Charles line and ride all along The Avenue and down Carrollton.
3. Go on a classic cocktail hop
Have a Sazerac at The Sazerac Bar, a Ramos Gin Fizz at the Empire Bar, a Vieux Carre at the Carousel Bar, a Brandy Crusta (or French 75) at the French 75 Bar, a Grasshopper at Tujague's, a Brandy Milk Punch at Brennan’s, a Pimm’s Cup at the Napoleon House, and so on... Cocktail bucket lists can (and should) be done!
4. Go on a not-so-classic cocktail hop
Have Hurricanes at Pat O’Briens, Hand Grenades and Shark Attacks at Tropical Isle, and, naturally, Purple Drank at Jean Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop.
5. Take some very important food road trips
Buy, borrow, rent, or steal (actually don’t steal) an automobile and drive out to these places: Middendorf’s for the best thin fried catfish in the world; Tan Dinh for Vietnamese; Mosca’s for garlicky Italian everything; charbroiled oysters at the original Drago’s in Metairie; and boudin and cracklins out in a Cajun country truck stop (we like the Chevron outside of Opelousas).
6. Enjoy Bayou Boogaloo from a canoe on Bayou St. John
There are, of course, many music festivals in New Orleans, but the Boogaloo is the only one you can enjoy from a canoe (preferably filled with beer). Rock out, but don’t rock the boat!
7. Attend *every day* of Jazz Fest
Any “festing” poseur can hit a single day or even a weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. But it takes real strength of character (not to mention a fair bit of money and plenty of sunscreen) to do the entire Fest. It’s definitely something worth doing before you kick it. And while you’re there...
8. Eat at least one item from every food vendor at Jazz Fest
For many attendees, the food at the Fest is just as important as the music. So gird your gullet and sample everything on the menu, from crawfish enchiladas to barbecue turkey wings, Cuban sandwiches, Tunisian tagine of lamb, crawfish beignets, soft-shell crab po-boys, crawfish sausages, and so on and so on. And don't forget to treat yourself to a WWOZ Mango Freeze, best served with the rum you snuck into the fairgrounds.
9. Catch the Soul Rebels at Le Bon Temps Roule
One of the most righteous brass bands in NOLA. You can also catch Rebirth Brass Band on a Tuesday night at the Maple Leaf, but make sure to stay for the entire set.
10. Taste every flavor at a frozen daiquiri joint
From Jungle Juice to Pink Panties, Wedding Cake and the infamous Motherf**ker. It has been done. For science!
11. Down some 25-cent martinis at Commander’s Palace
That’s right: one of the best and most famous restaurants in town offers $.25 martinis (up to four, during lunch on weekdays). Best booze deal in town.
12. Eat the city’s staples
Tour the classics of New Orleans Creole and Cajun cuisine, including oysters at Casamento’s, muffuletta from Central Grocery, fried chicken at Willie Mae’s, the oyster/shrimp combo po-boy at R & O’s, the panéed rabbit at Brigtsen’s, and BBQ shrimp at Pascal’s Manale. See how many of the big ones you can hit before you hit your grave.
13. Club hop music joints and bars in the Marigny all night long
Because many of the music venues on Frenchmen don’t have a cover. And when the sun rises, go have breakfast at Elizabeth’s.
14. Wait in line for sno-balls at Hansen’s
It’s well worth the wait for a honey lavender, satsuma, ginger-cayenne, cream of chocolate, or spearmint at Hansen’s. Load it up with condensed cream, too, because remember, you only live once!
15. Have lunch at Galatoire’s on a Friday, downstairs, first serving
(Note: Do this without hiring a homeless person to wait in line for you, which is totally cheating and a d-bag move.)
16. See live traditional jazz at Preservation Hall
The best place for trad-jazz, Dixieland, and ragtime in America.
17. Hear the following people sing:
Local legends Dr. John, Irma Thomas, John Boutté, and Kermit Ruffins perform regularly at venues and festivals throughout the city. Their voices will surely send you to heaven.
18. Go to every major museum
This includes NOMA, The National WWII Museum, the Pharmacy Museum, Audubon Zoo and Aquarium of the Americas, Mardi Gras World, The Historic New Orleans Collection, Le Musee de f.p.c., Louisiana's Civil War Museum, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and many more. Full list here.
19. Eat a Lucky Dog
OK, we’ll admit it: They’re kind of gross. But if they were good enough for Ignatius Reilly, they’re good enough for you, at least once before you punch the big ticket. And if you're put off by ordering one from the famous street carts, Armstrong Airport's got a Lucky Dog kiosk that's as clean as can be.
20. Bounce that booty
Hit a bounce show with DJ Jubilee, Katey Red, and, naturally, Big Freedia and wobble till you drop.
21. Go to every single bar on Bourbon St
It can be done, and it is actually a lot of fun. It’s an experience, that’s for sure.
22. Request a tune at the famous dueling piano bar at Pat O’Brien's
This is a show without equal, especially if you’ve had a couple of Hurricanes. Just don't forget to tip!
23. Parade in a second line
One of the best things about New Orleans is that sometimes, seemingly out of nowhere, a second line parade just starts rolling down the street. When that happens, you drop everything and roll with them.
24. Geaux to a Saints game in the Superdome
Aka “church.” Or, better still, geaux to a Saints PLAYOFF game in the Superdome. Also, see the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center (even if that’s still a terrible name for an arena) and a baseball game at Zephyr Field.
25. View Mardi Gras or the St. Pat’s Day parade from a balcony
There’s really nothing like being on high during the big parades. Or better still...
26. Become a member of a Mardi Gras krewe
This is literally a bucket list item for many New Orleanians. And remember, if you don’t have the political clout or the dough to join a fancy krewe like Rex, you can always roll with some of the newcomers like Chewbacchus.
27. Find the baby (or bean, or trinket) in a slice of king cake
You will be the king of the party! You will also have to bring the next king cake. That’s a solid tradition here.
28. Listen to WWOZ all day long
Granted, many New Orleanians do this on a daily basis anyway, but if you haven’t done it, get on that, already. “OZ” is the finest local radio station in the country, and probably the world, and now they have a streaming app for listening wherever you are.
29. Catch the World Oyster Eating Championship
At the New Orleans Oyster Festival in Woldenberg Park, watch as 12 pro eaters scarf down trays of Acme’s finest dish.
30. Go running with the “bulls”
And by “bulls,” we mean “roller derby girls with inflatable bats.” Also, take a run in a red dress, for that matter.
31. Spend Thanksgiving at the track
Turkey Day is also the opening of racing season at the Fair Grounds. A holiday visit to bet on the ponies is a time-honored New Orleans tradition, one that you should experience at least once before you meet your heavenly maker.
32. Bar hop all the way down Magazine St
With so many watering holes and restaurants, the only hard part is choosing your route (or you can see ours here). Well, that and staying vertical by the time you get to the end.
33. Hear the church choir at the St. Louis Cathedral
Religious music is far from boring in New Orleans. There's also the amazing Jazz Fest Shabbat at Touro Synagogue, the Trinity Church organ series, Soulful Voices Choir at St. Augustine Church, etc.
34. Be an unashamed tourist and do unashamed touristy things
It’s not routinely discussed, but from time to time, many NOLA natives and locals actually enjoy doing all the things tourists love to do. So eat some beignets at Cafe du Monde or Morning Call, ride the Carousel in City Park, take a horse and buggy-guided tour, watch the street dancers in Jackson Square, try on Carnival masks at a chintzy souvenir shop. Because why not? Life is for living, dammit!
35. Catch the Mardi Gras Indians on Super Sunday
Man, are they pretty! This is one not to miss. And while you’re at it, visit some St. Joseph’s altars around the same time.
36. Take the Ms. Mae's challenge
The premise is simple at this always-open dive bar: finish a drink every hour for a full 24 hours. Winners receive a T-shirt and bragging rights, though it comes with the risk of being photographed for their infamous wall of shame.
37. Sing your heart out at Kajun's
Every night from 5pm to 6am, Kajun's fires up its karaoke machines and readies its stage for song. If you make it until 6, you can always stick around for some cheaper drinks, because happy hour starts 7.
38. See how Carnival gets made at Mardi Gras World
Sure, it's just a glorified warehouse at the foot of the river, but Mardi Gras World is where the amazing floats for the Carnival season parades are built. Watch the artists at work and take a tour of the museum to learn the history of the events, and if you’re an EDM fan, time your visit with the Buku Festival, which is held here every year.
39. Get tickets to MOMs ball
The Mystic Krewe of Orphans and Misfits puts on a Mardi Gras ball like no other, with insane outfits, great live music, and loads of debauchery. Tickets are hard to come by to this secretive invite-only party, but if you get one, make sure your costume is on point or else you’ll be denied entry, or at least required to show some nudity before they let you inside.
40. Make your own song at the Music Box Village
The Music Box Village is an interactive art installation where each building doubles as a working instrument. It's the perfect spot to develop your latest experimental tune and watch both local and internationally famous artists like TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone and Gogol Bordello.
41. Venture into Six Flags
This abandoned amusement park is off limits to visitors, so if you want to run the risk of getting prosecuted for trespassing to see all the creepy stuff that remains, that’s on you. The other, legal way to get inside is to get a job on one of the films or TV shows that use it as a shooting location, like Jurassic World or Deepwater Horizon.
42. Enter the Stella and Stanley shouting contest
You think you've been loud on a particularly boisterous night in the Quarter? Well, you’ve got nothing on these people. Every year during the Tennessee Williams Festival, men and women take to Jackson Square to try their hand at shouting the most famous line from A Streetcar Named Desire. Past prizes have included a trophy, gift certificates, and Stella beer.
43. FINALLY: Get interred in a mausoleum in one of NOLA’s historic cemeteries
This, obviously, is the very finest way to conclude a life well-lived in the Crescent City. And if Nic Cage goes broke again, maybe you can even buy his huge pyramid-shaped tomb in St. Louis Cemetery No. 1.
