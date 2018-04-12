Everything You Must Do in New Orleans This Spring

Fair Grounds Race Course

Founded in 1970, Jazz Fest is one of the longest-running music festivals in the U.S. It sprawls across the Fair Grounds Race Course in a sunscreen-scented, food stand-studded, stage-ringed orgy of Louisiana culture. Headliners this year include Aretha Franklin, Sting, David Byrne, Jack White, Sturgill Simpson and Trombone Shorty. And yes, there is jazz at Jazz Fest (and gospel, blues, funk, etc.) ...just not on the main stages, usually.

Cost: A day’s admission is $65 in advance, $80 at the gates