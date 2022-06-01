Get your rainbow attire, glitter, jock straps, harnesses, or whatever makes you feel fab—and get ready for an unforgettable time. Pride Month is all of June and there are activities throughout the next 30 days. But, this year, New Orleans Pride weekend is from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12.

There is so much to do and so much to see over the next few weeks. So, get ready to feast your eyes on all kinds of imaginative outfits and fill your soul with LGBTQIA+ community building. Most of the activities will take place in and around the French Quarter. Follow #PrideNewOrleans to keep up to date with all the happenings and see what all the other revelers are up to.