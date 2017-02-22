I'm on a New Orleans Dance Team. Here's What It's Like During the Mardi Gras Parade Season.

“I’m scared I’m going to get whiplash or pull a muscle and ruin my life,” I confess, “so I usually just kind of pretend I’m doing a head flip.” She nods. “I know what you mean.”

This is the now-charted territory that comes with being one of the hundreds of Gen X and Gen Y dancers who perform along the 6 mile parade route during Carnival season, which officially begins on January 6 (Epiphany, aka the day the Three Kings visited baby Jesus) and peaks on Mardi Gras, the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

While high school-age dance teams far outnumber us, the amount of adult dance teams has risen exponentially over the past decade, and many were formed during the post-Hurricane Katrina renaissance of New Orleans. Part of this is due to the influx of transplants who wanted to form new friendships, while embracing the long, storied tradition of dancing and second-line parading. We’re here to show the world that creative expression combined with the notion of not taking yourself too seriously can, in fact, be serious. Like the spirit of New Orleans itself, being on a dance team promotes positivity, inclusivity, and a sense of community. It’s also quite cathartic.