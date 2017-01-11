These Are New Orleans' Most-Loved Personalities

Now confined to a wheelchair and using eye movement to speak through a computerized voice box, Gleason has redefined the term “hero.”

He is the subject of a critically acclaimed documentary, Gleason, that premiered this year at Sundance.

The revered No. 9 of the New Orleans Saints (and good friend to the Gleasons) is one of the most iconic quarterbacks, and players, in the entire NFL.The one-time Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year is known as much for his big heart as his big plays. The Brees Dreams Foundation (run by Brees and his wife, Brittany) has given more than $25 million to international charities and causes. But it’s his work right here in New Orleans that has made him a hometown hero -- from supporting the rebuilding of the city after Hurricane Katrina to raising money and spending time with pediatric cancer patients.