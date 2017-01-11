What People in New Orleans Say, and What They Actually Mean

People in New Orleans have a very distinct way of speaking that is often imitated (badly) in movies, TV shows, and books about child-adopting vampires that are still better love stories than Twilight. And while we’re not all voodoo queens portending bad gris-gris in cemeteries at midnight, there are some phrases that only make sense within the city limits. Here’s a helpful translation guide to pass along to all your "Yankee" friends.

"Bet I know where you got them shoes."

Translation: You look like a tourist. Can I have some money?