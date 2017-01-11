Things That Make You Weird Anywhere but NOLA

Saying hello to everyone

Particularly people you don't know, and always with eye contact and a smile. In other places, particularly ones north of the Mason-Dixon, and very specifically large cities on the East Coast, greeting strangers is met with suspicion... even scorn. Say hello, and people in those places will likely think you’re not just weird, but possibly also dangerous. But in NOLA, we have precisely the opposite reaction: the person who keeps to themselves and doesn't talk to anybody is the one who gives us pause.

Replying in intimately personal detail when asked how you're doing

People elsewhere don't start talking about their children's woes at school, a detailed itinerary of their latest vacation, or an upcoming medical procedure when a friendly neighbor (or even stranger) offhandedly asks "How you doin'?" or, more appropriately to NOLA, "Where y'at?"