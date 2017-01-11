An Open Letter From a Lifelong NOLA Baseball Fan to the Owners of the 'Baby Cakes'

There was nothing wrong with “Zephyrs” to begin with

The man who brought the team from Colorado specifically decided not to change the name, because the Zephyr was a popular and beloved local rollercoaster at Pontchartrain Park many moons ago. You San Diego marketing whizzes might have figured this out by doing a five-second Google search. At least a Zephyr has, at one point, actually existed in New Orleans, which is more than anyone can say for “Baby Cakes.”

We’re not giving you our money

Yeah, that’s right: Even longtime Z’s fans are going to boycott the crap out of you for your heinous sins to this town, and that’s going to hurt you where we all know it counts... in your pocketbooks. So say goodbye to your T-shirt and ticket sales -- if you don’t have enough respect for this town and its history, how can you honestly feel that we’d just lie down and take your crap? You smacked a hornet’s nest here, and we’re looking to sting you good and hard. And you deserve it.