How to Have Fun Without Drinking in New Orleans

Non-Alcoholic Food and Drink Things to Do in New Orleans

Juice bars

Juice bars have come a long way from their cliched crunchy granola roots and green smoothie stereotypes. Sure, green smoothies and juices are still very much a thing, but juice bars have become as dexterous and inventive as craft cocktail bars. Courtesy of Inez and Buran, The Antidote specializes in scratch-made juices that are raw and unpasteurized, opting for natural sweeteners (e.g. honey, dates) over processed sugars, and served in recyclable glass bottles.

More artisanal juice shops can be found all over the city. Satsuma Cafe, a cold-pressed juice bar and cafe, has three locations that serve wholesome breakfast and lunch fare, along with coffee, espresso drinks, and a singular selection of juices and alcohol-free offerings. Another standby is raw REPUBLIC, a wellness shop that has since expanded to Austin. At the original Magazine Street location, customers can stock up on all manner of antidotes, snacks, and healthful enhancements, from superfood porridge and bone broth to grass-fed butter coffee and aloe vera juice.

The first non-alcoholic bar in New Orleans

New Orleans has always been at the forefront of innovation when it comes to bars. Now, the same is true for its booze-free scene, with the recent opening of the city’s first dedicated sober bar. Dream House Lounge, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar and zero-proof bottle shop, is the handiwork of Dr. David Wallace—a space where yoga and sound baths are offered alongside de-alcoholized wine and “conscious cocktails.” The unique hybrid concept takes a rounded, holistic approach to wellness, by offering non-alcoholic drinks from cocktails to zero-proof wines, along with regular events rooted in healing. The lounge offers a dynamic lineup of wellness classes, like breath work and meditation, led by different healers, while the bottle shop offers a plethora of apothecary-style items and booze-free beverages to bring home.

Zero-proof beverages

Bar crawling in a city as booze-famed as New Orleans is a veritable rite of passage for many, and thanks to the city’s ever-growing non-alcoholic cocktail scene, the sentiment holds true for sober imbibers as well. Even New Orleans’ most lauded bars and restaurants, like Cure and Compère Lapin, now feature dedicated menu sections for non-alcoholic cocktails.

Elsewhere, Compère Lapin sister spot Bywater American Bistro supplies its own stock of spirit-free libations, like the Being Good On Vacation, with mango, pineapple, lime, and ginger beer, while longstanding icon Bar Tonique makes its own assortment of “Temperance Drinks,” such as Angostura Soda with lemon juice, housemade gum syrup, Angostura bitters, phosphate, and sparkling water.

Coquette is another standby, both for contemporary Southern fare and envelope-pushing mixology. Alongside alcoholic options, look for zero-proof potables like the coriander-spiced lemon-ginger soda, or Lyre’s Sour, a sweet-and-spicy mashup of pineapple, honey, lime, cayenne, and egg white for a silken texture.

Evolving from a catering business and pop-up, Saffron has calcified as a modern Indian institution in New Orleans. Here, customers can pair their crab pudha and tandoori squash with equally original drinks—alcohol-free cocktails include the Gudamba, a blend of roasted mangoes, sugar, salt, lemon, black pepper, and kashmiri chili. Then there’s From the Ground Up, a sweet-meets-earthy marriage of roasted sweet potatoes with warming spices of cinnamon, cloves, and star anise.

THC seltzer

Just because someone is eschewing alcohol doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t want a little buzz. That’s where THC seltzer comes in clutch. An ever-growing market on the zero-alcohol front, weed-infused seltzers have popped up on shelves nationwide, and here in New Orleans, local beverage companies are putting their own stamp on the burgeoning pastime. Crescent 9 is one such brand, slinging fruity, ginger-spiced seltzers with a cannabis kick—and none of the alcohol. Federally legal, made from hemp-derived cannabinoids with under 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight, the cans can be found in stores throughout Louisiana, as well as in bars like Bywater American Bistro, Old Absinthe House, Emporium Arcade Bar, American Townhouse, and St. Roch Tavern.

Likewise, Louie Louie is another on-the-rise THC brand making waves locally. Featuring fizzy flavors like satsuma and blackberry-lemon, each infused with 5mg of THC, cans are stocked in stores, restaurants, and bars all over New Orleans and beyond.

Tea services

High tea is an apt way to spend a leisurely afternoon in New Orleans, and the city offers several lounges dedicated to loose-leaf, petite scones, and finger sandwiches. Le Salon, at The Windsor Court, is one such parlor that serves afternoon tea on weekends. Each seating starts with a sparkling beverage of your choice (alcohol not required), followed by a freshly brewed pot of tea and a tower of tiered sandwiches, scones, and desserts. Throughout the year, Le Salon also has specialty themed teas on the docket, like Mardi Gras Tea on January 28 and 29, Easter Tea on March 30 and 31, and “LGBTQTEA” on August 31 to coincide with Southern Decadence.

For high tea with a side of soothsaying, hit up the only-in-New Orleans tea room, Bottom of the Cup. A French Quarter institution since the 1920s, known equally for its tea and tarot, the adorably ramshackle space is the place to sip tea and have your tea leaves read by professional psychics. Even if you’re just shopping for loose-leaf, the shop is well-stocked with a wide array of options, both to take home or enjoy on-site.