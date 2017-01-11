The Best Burlesque Shows in New Orleans

House of Blues

French Quarter

Part vaudeville, part jazz concert, part strip show: this authentic, 1950s-inspired House of Blues-based troupe is your best bet for burlesque traditionalists. The women in the show, like Miss Stormy Gayle, Queen of Burlesque 2015, are among the most beautiful burlesque dancers in the world, but that’s not to say they skate by on beauty alone. At any given performance, you might be treated to GoGo McGregor’s terrifying (yet super sexy) bed of nails act, or a Nikki LeVillain belly dancing and snake show.



Bourbon Pub and Parade

The name "Blue Book" pays homage to the original guide to New Orleans’ infamous Storyville, full of working girls, dancing girls, and jazz musicians. Now the act, found across the Bourbon St "Lavender Line," consists of bawdy, classically inspired vaudeville acts with names like "Musical Theatre with Tits" mixed with a little bit of drag, and of course, lots of toplessness. Its artistic director, Bella Blue, is New Orleans neo-burlesque royalty. A classically trained ballerina turned burlesque dancer, Blue’s acts are among the most intricately choreographed in the city.