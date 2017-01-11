The Best Louisiana Honky Tonks, Juke Joints, and Dance Halls You Can Drive to From New Orleans

Abbeville

Strangely enough, this music venue used to be a cattle auction house dating back to 1937. The history of the place is pretty fascinating, too -- after closing the cow business, the owners were inspired by the tunes of a singing hobo, and decided to open the barn up as a music joint. Its atypical origin story aside, this spot is the place to be if you’re looking for an Acadian music fix that’s smoke-free.

Scott Gold is a writer in New Orleans who learned the Cajun two-step in sixth grade like any good South Louisianan should. Follow him on Twitter @scottgold (and make sure to let him lead).