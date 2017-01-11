The Best Pro Athletes From New Orleans, Ranked

15. Eddie Price

This one goes a ways back, but Price had a storied career at Tulane as a linebacker and went on to lead the NFL in rushing for the NY Giants in 1951, earning him a spot in the Hall of Fame. If you look at the photos, he’s almost comically small compared to the beasts in the modern NFL, but the man had it where it counted. To this day, no Tulane player has yet to beat his record of 3,095 career yards. That’s massive.



14. Tazzie Colomb

If you’re not a fan of female professional bodybuilding (and why would you not be?), the name Tazzie Colomb probably doesn’t ring a bell. But it should, because Tazzie has become one of the most prolific bodybuilding/powerlifting women in the world, and one of longest competing IFBB professional bodybuilders of all time. In a sport that sadly pretty much nobody pays attention to, Tazzie is a star, and a NOLA native to boot. You rock, Taz.