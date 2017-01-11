These Folks Have the Coolest Jobs in NOLA

According to Trixie, “there’s truly nothing like New Orleans, and I love it. I’ve left jobs that pay more, jobs that have more security, jobs that are easier on your body, but with this, I feel more like myself than with any other job. It took becoming Trixie Minx to really let myself free.”

Parade designer/creator of the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus: Ryan S. Ballard

No matter how much movies and TV try to convey the giddy madness of Mardi Gras, the only way to know is to go. But Carnival wouldn’t be Carnival without the people who spend an entire year making it happen, and while some Mardi Gras krewes are super-exclusive, there are always new krewes looking to keep things fresh, spicy, and always over-the-top. Among them is Chewbacchus, a modest party that’s now the biggest alternative krewe in the city. This is thanks to Ryan Ballard, who cut his teeth in Krewe du Vieux and decided that what NOLA really needed was to combine sci-fi/fantasy and Carnival. This is where Time Lords, Jedis, Vulcans, and hobbits have their way with Mardi Gras traditions.