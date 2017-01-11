The Most Iconic Movie Locations in New Orleans

The French Quarter

Amongst all the old, iconic neighborhoods of the Crescent City, the Vieux Carre is both the oldest and most iconic. As far as filmmakers go, there seems to be an unwritten rule that if you set a movie in NOLA, you must feature its famous streets, musicians, sidewalk performers, hucksters, hotels, hanging gardens, gas lanterns, balconies, and other details that make this part of town both so adored and so immediately recognizable. Perhaps most famously, Interview with the Vampire set multiple exteriors along 700 to 900 Royal St. But movies featuring the Quarter go all the way back to Tarzan of the Apes in 1918, and continue to this day, from good movies (Elvis Presley’s King Creole) to decent flicks (Point of No Return, Tightrope), and clunkers (Now You See Me). For good or ill, when it comes to Hollywood, the French Quarter basically is New Orleans. They’re certainly not rushing to set their movies in Gentilly (though we’d love to see that).

