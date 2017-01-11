15 Things People Who Live in NOLA Are Sick of Hearing From Out-of-Towners

I love Cajun culture!

Cajun culture is very cool... but Acadiana is an entirely different region of the state. New Orleans is a melting pot of many different cultures, though Cajun is not traditionally one of them. Acadians are the descendants of French Canadians who migrated to Louisiana in the 18th century and settled west of New Orleans along the bottom part of the state. Creoles, on the other hand, are descendants of colonial settlers, usually French and Spanish, although the term applies to people with African and Native American heritage, too.



Where should I eat?

It’s not that we hate that question, exactly. It’s just that the possibilities are endless. If you’re into the classics, Commander’s Palace is always reliably excellent. However, there are a lot of dining options that don’t get a lot of love from tourists looking for "authentic" Louisiana food. There’s more to the city than raw oysters and red beans & rice (though we have those in spades, and they're incredible), and many out-of-towners dismiss recommendations for truly amazing Vietnamese, Italian, or even German food. Their loss!

