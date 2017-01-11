101 Ways to Do New Orleans Right

Any city, from Dubuque to Dallas, has its charms and quirks. And then there’s New Orleans, who sees those charms and quirks and thinks, "Aww, bless their hearts." Whether you view it as a third-world country, a Northern Annexation of Haiti, or Joe Francis Mardi Gras Town, you’re going to have an opinion or two about how best to live it up in the Crescent City. These are 101 of our favorites. If you’ve got more, share in the comments!

1. Buy a house here and live in it. Don’t rent it on Airbnb and collect your cash from Schenectady or California or wherever. Just no.

2. Get to know your neighbors. The people who live in your 'hood are both a valuable resource and, most likely, also really fun.