This Kayak Excursion on Louisiana's Bayou is Downright Magical

When people think of New Orleans, it’s all Mardi Gras and the French Quarter. But there is way more to this area than that. Just outside NOLA is one of the most unique ecosystems in the US: the Louisiana bayou. This kayak excursion gives an insider look at all of it, from baby gators to blue herons to gorgeous sunsets on the water. So trust us, this is a side of New Orleans you won’t want to miss.  

