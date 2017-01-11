11 Up-and-Coming New Orleans Musicians You Want to Know About

Danny Abel

A prolific guitarist with a sweet style that seems damned effortless, Danny’s made the rounds with local jazz and funk greats, and he heads up Gravity A, a band that gets jammy without veering too much into “crunchy” territory. He also tours with Khris Royal and Dark Matter, as well as Pat Casey and the New Sound, all of which are worth checking out as well.

Where to find him: Pretty much everywhere. Like we said: prolific.