Every Question You Have About Voting Today in Louisiana, Answered

Am I registered?
Don't needlessly waste your valuable morning coffee time at the polls, only to find out you didn’t actually remember to register. Check your registration status in advance. Like, now. Thankfully Louisiana makes it easy: Just fill in your information at Louisiana’s voter portal.
If you’re not registered, well, it’s too late. We’re sorry you won’t get to wear a sticker tomorrow that announces you perform your civic duties.
Where is my polling location?
Once you’re logged into the voter portal, hit “My Election Day Voting Location” under the quick links. That will tell you exactly where you should head tomorrow morning before work.
What do I need to bring to vote?
Louisiana residents need a driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or some other picture ID that has both your name and signature on it. No photo ID? Grab a document that includes your name and address, like a pay stub or utility bill; you’ll still be able to vote, but will have to sign an affidavit with the Elections Division.
When does my poll open?
If you're feeling extra-patriotic, you can cast a vote at 6am and be at one of New Orleans' best coffee shops by 6:20am.
When does my poll close?
If your AM political commitments are limited to rewatching Alec Baldwin nail his Trump impressions, don't worry: You have until 8pm to vote.
