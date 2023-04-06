A Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Cafe Is Coming to NYC Ahead of the Movie

Barbie in DUMBO | Photo courtesy of Mattel Barbie in DUMBO | Photo courtesy of Mattel

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been pretty much the only thing any of us can talk about right now. And for good reason. From the superb casting (we’re loving this power duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) and enviable costume design to the memeable character portraits and perpetually on-repeat trailer, I think it’s safe to say we’re all expecting (and seriously hoping for) an iconic summer movie drop when it’s released on July 21, 2023. While we eagerly await the movie’s debut, a new collab by Bucket Listers and Mattel is thankfully almost here to hold us over.

Photo courtesy of Mattel

Opening on May 17, The Malibu Barbie Cafe is your real-life chance to step right into Barbie Land. In the kitchen, chef Becky Brown, who you might recognize from Master Chef, is behind the fast casual cafe’s brunch-centric food program. Potential menu items at The Malibu Barbie Cafe include themed dishes like the Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, and the Anything is Possible Sundae. Guests of the ’70s beachside-esque eatery can also snag exclusive Barbie merch and take advantage of cute photo opps—so we recommend wearing your most dreamy pastels. Keep track of announcements via the pop-up’s IG and join the waitlist before tickets become available on April 19. The Malibu Barbie Cafe opens on May 17. The address will be released when tickets go on sale on April 19.

