Why the 21 Club Is a Hugely Important Part of NYC History

21 expanded underground before expanding on street level

To store all the booze, the club made a deal with the neighbors at 19 W. 52nd St., using their basement -- accessed by a hidden, two-ton door to which the only key to this day is an unsuspicious meat skewer -- to keep excessive amounts of booze. The club could very easily say there was no booze on the property, because it was all stored in #19. Eventually 21 bought 19 and then the next townhouse as well, and the restaurant you see today is a combination of the three buildings.

The mob had it in for 21

Legs Diamond, a famous mob boss at the time, wasn’t thrilled that 21 made alliances with the police department rather than with the mob (the other way to source booze during Prohibition). It’s said that Diamond put a hit out on Jack and Charlie and planned to come down to NYC from Albany to do it himself, but somebody took him out first.