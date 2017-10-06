Everyone thinks New York is an expensive city, and when it comes to a lot of things, they’re sorta right (looking at you, rent prices). But that doesn’t mean a weekend in NYC has to totally break the bank, especially if you know where to look. From dollar slices to free yoga in Bryant Park, we broke down how to spend 48 hours in the city with only $48 in your pocket -- and still feel like you’ve experienced (almost) everything the Big Apple has to offer.
Sponsored
How to Have an Epic 48 Hours in NYC For Only $48
By Thrillist Published On 10/06/2017 By Thrillist @Thrillist Published On 10/06/2017