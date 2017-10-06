The Good Life
Sponsored

How to Have an Epic 48 Hours in NYC For Only $48

By Published On 10/06/2017 By Published On 10/06/2017
Thrillist Video
More From The Good Life

related

How To Be Successful At Work & Life, According To A Young CEO

related

Use These Tech Entrepreneur Tips to Get Your Finances in Order

related

9 Ways to Eat Organic on a Budget

related

How to Realistically (and Affordably) Drop Everything to Travel the World

Everyone thinks New York is an expensive city, and when it comes to a lot of things, they’re sorta right (looking at you, rent prices). But that doesn’t mean a weekend in NYC has to totally break the bank, especially if you know where to look. From dollar slices to free yoga in Bryant Park, we broke down how to spend 48 hours in the city with only $48 in your pocket -- and still feel like you’ve experienced (almost) everything the Big Apple has to offer.

Stuff You'll Like