A Quick But Useful New York Etiquette Primer

Ask for directions with brusque efficiency

From a veteran food writer: “New Yorkers will happily give directions but won't make small talk. So don't ask for directions like this: ‘Hi, how are you? Sorry to bother you but I was looking for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and I was wondering if you happened to know how to get there?’ Ask like this: ‘Excuse me, do you know the way to the Met?’”

Keep right if you are the “slower traffic”

That goes not only for the streets, but also for the sidewalks, and by god it goes doubly for the escalators, where it’s stand on the right, hustle up/down the left. Seems like common sense, but all it takes is one oblivious commuter or follower of the “you’re not going to get there any faster” school to muck things up. Something else to consider: over the past year the London Underground has been experimenting with a “no walking” escalator policy, rightfully infuriating commuters; when you observe left/right rules, you’re not only being polite, you’re supporting our beleaguered British allies.