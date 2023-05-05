Parades, Comedy, Climbing: Where to Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in NYC

Photo courtesy of Lunar

New York City is home to a thriving Asian American and Pacific Islander community. And during AAPI Heritage Month this May, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the diaspora’s vast cultures and flavors. In addition to shopping at all our favorite AAPI-owned businesses across the boroughs, we’re also scheduling a bevy of AAPI Heritage Month happenings of all kinds. Read on for the full lowdown on this month’s exhibits, comedy shows, parties, and more.

Peking Duck special at Leland Eating & Drinking House | Photo courtesy of Leland Eating & Drinking House

Feast on heartfelt dishes inspired by two chef’s childhood memories Every Monday in May, 5 pm–10 pm

Prospect Heights

This month, partners Randi Lee and chef Delfin Jaranilla of Leland Eating & Drinking House will honor their respective Chinese and Filipino heritages through an array of limited-edition menu items. First, chef Delfin sources inspiration from his childhood spent in the Philippines through Filipino dishes like Pork Sisig with poached egg and Szechuan eggplant. At the same time, Lee showcases his Chinese roots with cocktails like Lychee Daiquiris, and large-format offerings like a Whole Roasted Duck with crepes and Striped Bass with house-made fermented black bean sauce. If you’re more of a brunch person, drop by for the Ube Babka French Toast on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am–4 pm.

Cost: Menu prices vary

Discover rarely-before-seen archival photography collected by a famous artist Throughout May

SoHo

At the Just Between Us: Archives of Arlan Huang photography exhibit, visitors are allowed a rare peek into a world of deeply personal moments by and of Asian Americans in New York City. Collected over six decades by artist Arlan Huang, the eclectic gallery of images speaks to the message of inclusivity and community.

Cost: Entry is free

Fine tune your climbing skills Friday, May 12, 7 pm–9 pm

Long Island City

Whether you’re a newbie or a regular, the Asian Climbing Tribe invites New Yorkers to join in on this year’s AAPI Celebration. Hosted by The Cliffs at LIC every second Friday of the month, guests can drop by for this special activation of the friendly climbing session that’s open to all levels. Join in on a 15-minute warm up session, test out your upper body strength on the wall, enter yourself into a surprise gift raffle, and then capture the good times with a cheeky grin for the group photo.

Cost: Discounted day pass for $15

Catch a limited-time pop-up concept while it’s open for exclusive dishes created by top AAPI chefs in NYC Wednesday, May 17

West Village

The popular American Chinese restaurant Silver Apricot is behind a new pop-up concept in collaboration with some of our city’s top AAPI chefs and restaurants called F8 Cafe. Located next door to Silver Apricot on Cornelia Street, the temporary spot will showcase to-go bites from chefs like Justine Lee (Fat Choy), Eric Sze (886, Wen Wen), Christine Lau (Kimika), and more. All proceeds from F8 Cafe will be donated to the APEX for Youth and Heart of Dinner charitable organizations.

Cost: Dish prices vary

Photo courtesy of Lunar

Drop by Chelsea Market for an open bar, bites from local AAPI-owned businesses, and more Friday, May 19, 6:30 pm–9 pm

Chelsea

Lunar, an Asian American-owned hard seltzer brand, and Gold House, an organization that uplifts and invests in API creators and small businesses, have teamed up with Pearl River Mart this year to throw the second annual Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month Sunset Celebration at Chelsea Market. Held on the top floor of the food hall/marketplace, visitors can take advantage of an open bar courtesy of Lunar; fill up on bites from more than 30 AAPI-owned restaurants and vendors from across the city; and check out cool products made by local AAPI entrepreneurs.

Cost: Tickets from $96

Photo courtesy of The Asian Creative Festival

Join fellow creatives for a festival full of storytelling, community, and joy Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21

Sunset Park

The purpose of the Asian Creative Festival is to support, promote, and celebrate the work of our local AAPI creatives. With this year’s theme announced as “Be Colorful,” expect the 2-day experience to be that much more revelrous. Among the many ways to entertain yourself, you can pull up a chair for an array of impassioned speeches, shop local goods from AAPI artists and small businesses, and watch an AAPI-directed film. On Sunday night, round out your weekend with the festival’s after-party, which is hosted by the Asian Creative Network.

Cost: Festival tickets are free, after-party tickets from $23

Better Chinatown parade in NYC | Photo by Bob Dea, courtesy of Better Chinatown

Snag a prime spot on Fifth Avenue for the second annual holiday parade Sunday, May 21, 12 pm–3 pm

Midtown

The most classic way to celebrate any holiday in New York City? A massive parade down Fifth Avenue. Marking the second anniversary of the Asian American Pacific Islanders Cultural Heritage Parade, the event includes a wide variety of floats, singing, dancing, and more. We recommend getting there a couple hours early if you want to snag a stellar viewing spot.

Cost: Free to attend

Check out the world’s first Sri Lankan museum outside of Sri Lanka Throughout May

Stapleton Heights

At just 18 years old, Julia Wijesinghe founded the world’s first Sri Lanka museum outside of Sri Lanka. After years of building the museum collection, Julia now welcomes visitors to Staten Island to learn more about Sri Lankan culture through gallery rooms filled with sculptures, paintings, instruments, gemstones, and more. If you’re feeling peckish afterwards, drop by the nearby Wijesinghe family restaurant called New Lakruwana.

Cost: Free for entry

