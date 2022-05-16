16 Essential AAPI-Owned Businesses in NYC

Nestled throughout the five boroughs, some of the most lauded and trailblazing Asian-owned businesses in the nation proudly call NYC home.

Currently, 1.3 million AAPI New Yorkers make up 15% of the city’s population—with many tracing their ancestry to countries like China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Polynesia—and their impact on communities here is both vast and indelible.

Now, as we continue to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month for May, it’s our favorite time of year to honor the multitude of historical and cultural contributions of this diverse group. However, this honorary month coincides with turbulent times and the painful truth that—since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic—AAPI communities and their small businesses across the country have experienced an uprise in discrimination, harrassment, financial difficulties, and violence due to ongoing xenophobia.

NYC is no exception. According to the NYPD, in 2021, incidents targeting those of Asian descent rose by 361 percent, and for AAPI women in particular, 74 percent have reported racism or discrimination since last spring’s Atlanta shootings.

In spite of everything, the local AAPI community continues to persevere and thrive with beautiful moments like the return of Chinatown’s lauded dim-sum institution Jing Fong, to notable new openings including Nolita’s new Phuket-style eatery Wan Wan, all the while, staying true to our much-loved favorite spots for ramen, dumplings, omakase, and more.

So, now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is. Supporting our AAPI community starts with you, and here’s the best part: it’s truly an easily accessible feat. From tropical fruit-flavored hard seltzers to IG-worthy haircuts and custom furniture, here’s our roundup of some of the most essential Asian-owned businesses in NYC to check out.