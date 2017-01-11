22 Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits NYC

We’ve all been there -- your friends or family are coming to New York and you have absolutely no clue what to do with them. So you start to panic, and suddenly you’re reconsidering everything, like what do people do in NYC in their free time? Do you have a good work/life balance?! Have you ever left your apartment ever, or do you just go to work and then go home and watch Netflix every day????

To make sure your guests have the best trip ever, and you stay calm, we’ve rounded up the activities you’ll actually want to do in NYC (and included price ranges, so you don’t go into debt trying to impress your girlfriend’s aunt’s therapist). Some are classic, some are off the beaten path, and absolutely none of them include going to Times Square.