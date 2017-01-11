Great Brooklyn Neighborhoods Where You Can Actually Still Find a 1-Bedroom Under 2.5k

“Windsor Terrace is very curious in the sense that the Prospect Expressway runs through it and divides it. There’s a walking path over it, but it tends to confuse people,” says Kevin Kemble, a real estate agent with Citi Habitats. “The G and F train hit both sides of the expressway and give a direct connection to Manhattan. During rush hour the F train switches and goes express. What’s nice about the F train is it runs the middle of Manhattan, so wherever you work in Manhattan it’s easily accessible.”

Windsor Terrace is also home to the Kensington Stables, where horses are kept when not being used for lessons in Prospect Park -- and Kemble notes that you’ll often see them trotting around the neighborhood. Take THAT, Williamsburg!