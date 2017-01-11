Everything You Need to Know About Affordable Housing in New York City

If you thought the only affordable New York City apartment was your friend-of-a-friend’s free sofa, think again. The city is actually brimming with rent-stabilized, affordable apartments -- more than a million, in fact -- but unless you know what you’re looking for, it can be difficult to get your name on a lease.

Fortunately, we’ve figured it all out: how to apply for an affordable property, how to look for a rent-stabilized apartment (no more horrific 300% rent increases when a Whole Foods opens next door), and what you need to do to qualify. Below, our comprehensive guide to New York’s elusive affordable housing.