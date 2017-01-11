The NYC Neighborhoods Where You Can Live Alone for Under $1,500

Neighborhoods across the Bronx (particularly the South Bronx)

Square footage: 700sqft

What you get: For this price point in the Bronx, across the entire borough, there will be a high possibility of finding a rent-stabilized unit. They will be one-bedrooms in basic prewar buildings, with the potential for laundry and an elevator, as well as renovated appliances, hardwood floors, and high ceilings.

The neighborhood vibe: “When you talk about the Bronx you see that it is the most underdeveloped borough,” says Chyann Sapp, a licensed real estate agent with Citi Habitats. “Rent is lower than anywhere else in the city. You will probably pay $500-600 cheaper for a one bedroom than [you would] in Manhattan, but you get the same amount of space, if not more. However, you have to deal with a few things that you wouldn’t have to in Manhattan, namely inconvenience. [The Bronx] works for people who already live uptown. But if you move to the South Bronx and hop on the 5 or the 6, you can be at Grand Central in 20 minutes.” The South Bronx is also home to a bevy of great, affordable food options, like authentic Mexican restaurant Mexicocina and popular Puerto Rican food truck Lechonera La Pirana. There's also Charlie's Bar & Kitchen for inventive cocktails and surprisingly good bar bites.