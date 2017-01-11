How to Celebrate New Year's Eve in NYC Without Spending a Ton of Money

New Year’s in New York can be stressful. Not only do you have to decide what to do, who to do it with, and how you’re going to get there with the inevitably obscene Uber surge and lack of cabs, but finding an NYE party that’s actually affordable can seem impossible. While sitting on your couch in PJs with takeout may seem tempting for the night of December 31st, we’ve scoured the city for some of the coolest New Year’s Eve experiences that a) don’t cost more than $100 and b) will actually let you have fun ringing in 2017 -- even during that dreaded countdown at midnight. Well, maybe.