African Fashion Gets a Moment in the Spotlight at This New Brooklyn Museum Exhibit

Installation view, Africa Fashion. Brooklyn Museum, June 23 – October 22, 2023. | Photo by Danny Perez Installation view, Africa Fashion. Brooklyn Museum, June 23 – October 22, 2023. | Photo by Danny Perez

Think you know what African fashion looks like? Think again. Showcasing an impressive selection of garments, accessories, and ephemera from the mid-twentieth century to present, the Brooklyn Museum brings the forefront of African fashion to New York with the debut of “Africa Fashion.” “Fashion is both multidimensional and a fabulous creative statement,” says co-curator Annissa Malvoisin. “‘Africa Fashion’ encapsulates this with beautifully vivid and interlocking perspectives.

Installation view, Africa Fashion. Brooklyn Museum, June 23 – October 22, 2023. | Photo by Danny Perez

Organized thematically, the exhibit offers visitors a peek into the world of fashion in Africa through sections like Cultural Renaissance, Politics and Poetics of Cloth, Capturing Changes, and Cutting Edge. Following these themes, the gallery space displays a vibrant selection of textiles, couture pieces, jewelry, protest posters, vintage magazine covers, and photography—all of which help to illuminate fashion’s extensive influence throughout the history of the continent, and highlight the trend-setting designs produced by emerging talents. In fact, modern designs from contemporary creatives are among the can’t-miss items from the exhibit. The Alchemy collection, from South Africa-based Thebe Magugu, explores African spirituality and ancestral relationships through dresses, suits, and accessories; Nigerian designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s Orange Culture label fights gender norms and traditional masculinity with shirts, pants, and outerwear; and cowrie jewelry by Lafalaise Dion of Côte d’Ivorie, explains the cowrie shell’s historical and modern importance.

Installation view, Africa Fashion. Brooklyn Museum, June 23 – October 22, 2023. | Photo by Danny Perez

“This exhibition is an important presentation of African creativity that highlights not only fashion, but also the dynamic diversity of talent coming from the continent,” states co-curator Ernestine White-Mifetu. “New York visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the creative production of Africa in new ways.” The trailblazing designers of the continent prove that African fashion cannot be defined as just one thing—it is in fact an ever-evolving community of creativity and passion. The “Africa Fashion” exhibit is now open at the Brooklyn Museum through October 22, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online.

