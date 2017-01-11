How to Kick Alternate-Side Parking in the Teeth This Holiday Season and in 2017

Parking signs. Not all parking spots are created equally. In addition to the typical alternate-side parking sign that you'll find on most streets, here are what some of the parking rules are for other signs you'll see on the street. Violating any of these during the times listed on the signs could also run the risk of a ticket.

No Stopping: You cannot stop to drop off/pick up passengers, load/unload packages or luggage, or wait with your car.

No Standing: You can stop to drop off/pick up passengers, but cannot load/unload packages or luggage or wait with your car.

No Parking: You can stop to drop off/pick up passengers or load/unload packages or luggage, but you cannot wait with your car.

Hydrants. The rule is to give 15ft from either side of the hydrant, and though folks outside my apartment building are constantly parked in front of ours, I promise you, you will get ticketed.

Double parking. It's illegal at all times, including during street-cleaning days, despite a persistent myth to the contrary and whatever shenanigans your neighbors pull. As an adult committed to common human decency, I can't recommend it.