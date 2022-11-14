The Sexy, Liberating History of the Gay Leather Bar on 'AHS: NYC'

The walls are painted black; the lighting dimmed to the point you can only see what's in front of you. Masculine faces and bodies take up the perimeter; many are shirtless, wearing harnesses or leather gear; some try to lock eyes with you. But, of course, if you're only experiencing a gay leather bar via fiction on a screen, such flamboyant promiscuity must mean that danger is near.

The mystique and allure of gay leather bars make them such a convincing setting for trouble. For over 40 years since 1980's Cruising, New York’s gay leather bars have been the stomping grounds for partying, drugs, and sex, but never without violence or death. Their reputation has been branded by heteronormative Hollywood producers aiming to entertain, not educate. Yet, historically, gay leather bars have stood at the forefront of sexual liberation, serving as a breeding ground for community values, a torch for resilience, and often the only available way gay men could safely experience freedom.

In American Horror Story: NYC, watching Patrick (Russell Tovey) and Gino (Joe Mantello) venture into a gay leather bar looks like the fun nights you'd spend at places like the Eagle NYC or the Cock (sans trying to find a serial killer targeting gay men). In real life, the seconds pass with less dread, and there's no film score of doom. Instead, there's more likely dance-worthy beats, laughing, kissing, or losing your shirt, and bartenders who can easily identify what patrons aren't regulars.

Derek Danton says when he moved to New York in 1980, that atmosphere is precisely what he found inside The Eagle’s Nest. It was a gay leather/Levi bar founded by Jack Modica, but to Danton, it was just a place for gay men to hang out and be a part of a community, despite homophobic police raids. The Stonewall Riots made gay owners and patrons bolder and more empowered to create, label, and fight for safe spaces for themselves.

At the Eagle’s Nest, you could find guys in construction boots, Levi jeans, and white T-shirts; there were men in western gear, not to mention sports fans like Danton. This is not to say there wasn't a leather culture or patrons there to pick up other men; the bar meant various things to various people.

In 2001, Danton and his partner Robert Berk purchased the Eagle brand from Modica, and they reopened as Eagle NYC at its current 28th Street location in Chelsea. "We've tried really hard to keep those [community] sentiments alive," says Danton. "The Eagle has always sponsored softball teams. That's not a leather scene—it was a community thing. They had brunches. They had a kitchen, so they had lunches. Jack was adamant about keeping the Eagle open during the holidays because he said not everybody has a family to go home to, so we want to be that family."