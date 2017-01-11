'Just Steps Away From the Train' Is the Biggest NYC Real Estate Lie Ever

Anyone who has ever looked at apartments in New York City knows how rarely the units look anything like their StreetEasy listings.

When realtors describe a charming prewar Park Slope building with “original details,” they really mean the fifth-floor walk-up has never been updated. And the “cozy studio” you were pining after in the West Village is actually, upon closer inspection, a retrofitted closet.

The most common thing you’ll read in a real estate listing? Whether you’re shopping around for a communal loft (read: warehouse) in Bushwick or a roommate-free pad in Harlem, each place will be “steps” from a subway stop and just 15 minutes away from Midtown.