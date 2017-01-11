The Most Beautiful New York Day Trips for Architecture and Design Lovers

Hudson

Distance from NYC: 123 miles; drive two hours or take Metro-North to the Hudson station, then a 10-minute taxi to Olana

The dream house of renowned self-taught Hudson River School landscape painter Frederic Church could inspire a Tim Burton movie (although it’s already a dead ringer for the set of his Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children). “He was the original fauxhemian. He was interdisciplinary before the word existed,” says Adam Rolston, architect at INC and designer of your next getaway in the woods. “The world he created in his home aesthetically captures all the exoticism of the first world travelers of the 19th century.” Guests can roam the lush grounds of this 250-acre hilltop estate for free, taking in the stone-, brick-, and polychrome-stenciled mansion -- envisioned with Central Park co-designer Calvert Vaux -- that overlooks uninterrupted 360-degree views of the Hudson River and Catskill Mountains. Up-close access to the 146-year-old National Historic Landmark’s contrasting Moorish-Italianate-Victorian-Middle Eastern structure could justify making the trip, but it’s worth shelling out $25 to step inside Olana for a glimpse at perfectly intact rooms, exhibits, and even better panoramas from the bell tower.