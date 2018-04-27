How to Throw the Best Bachelorette Party in NYC for Brides of All Kinds

She’s engaged! You know what that means: Double-tap that ring pic, start that LAUREN’S BACHELORETTE!! Google Sheet, fire up your Venmo account, and prepare to hold back your college friend’s cousin’s hair.
New York has as many ways to celebrate getting off Bumble as it has women still on Bumble (so, a lot). While trying to plan the perfect party, make this your mantra: I cannot possibly please everyone. And that’s okay! Free yourself from the stress of planning the Best Night Ever for the group and focus only on the bride. The truth is, after you slurp enough cocktails through long, pink straws, everybody’s going to have a great night. And a terrible morning.
This guide is organized by type of bride, so you can follow any itinerary to the T, or mix-and-match your favorite spots. That Google Sheet is going to be clutch for getting a headcount -- almost everywhere requires a reservation for big groups, so try to get the numbers in ASAP. And no matter what, make sure you order some penis-shaped gummies. Everybody loves those.
For the Alt-Bride
She’s so low-key, she’s getting married at City Hall and throwing a party in an abandoned Greenpoint pencil factory three weeks later. She doesn’t even have bridesmaids, so you can wear whatever you want. As long as it’s blue.
Get your aura read at Magic Jewelry
Chinatown
Head to Chinatown’s Magic Jewelry for ’Gram-worthy headshots obscured by a hazy rainbow glow. The staff will read your aura, pour you some oolong tea, and soft sell you on some healing crystals. Crystals probably don’t do anything but let you feel some semblance of control over a malevolent and chaotic universe, but it couldn’t hurt to spend a couple bucks for some good marriage juju.
Sing your heart out at Insa
Gowanus
The Korean fried chicken at this Gowanus karaoke restaurant is sweet, sticky, and spicy -- plus, you can scream-sing “From This Moment On” in the privacy of your very own karaoke room. (You’ll thank me when you’re not listening to a stranger belt out “Rolling in the Deep” like a talent scout is in the audience.) Rooms start at $60 an hour for parties under 10 and you can reserve space for up to 22 of the bride’s closest friends for $160 an hour. Order a fun/kitschy Scorpion Bowl and load up on carbs, because you’re gonna need ‘em to get through the night.
Have a dance party at Friends and Lovers
Crown Heights
Leave your dick straws in the Scorpion Bowl. This low-key Crown Heights bar has cool kids, killer DJs, and well-priced well drinks. Every first Saturday is Soul Night, where they spin deep Motown cuts and everybody gets way down. If you want to go dancing with your girls but can’t stand bottle service or creepy club guys, it’s definitely worth the price of the Lyft.
Recover at Spa Castle
College Point, Queens
Plan to show up at noon, then adjust for hangovers as needed. The all-female baths are the optimal place to sweat out last night’s vodka and celebrate the last days of singlehood. Once you get over the initial surprise of seeing all your friends naked as jaybirds, you can float in the pools and bask in your feminine power. Once you’re pruny, don the provided pink PJs and hop from sauna to sauna. Expect candid conversations about childhood traumas, first loves, and pubic hair -- the Spa Castle just does that to you.
For the Bougie Bride
She’s sophisticated. She carries a Céline bag. She works in marketing and her fiancée works in finance. She’s been on a GOOP-approved cleanse since her engagement party -- doesn’t she deserve to have a little fun?
Work it out at Y7 Studio
Multiple locations
Book an early-ish sweat session to wring out bad vibes and prepare your body for the toxins yet to come. Y7’s yoga classes are candlelit, heated between 80 and 90 degrees, and set to danceable hip-hop tracks. Classes sell out quickly, so reserve your mats a few weeks in advance or email the studio to schedule a private session just for you and the girls.
Find your signature shade at Bite Lip Lab
SoHo
Design your own lipsticks from over 200 pigments, finishes, and scents with the expert consultants at this pretty SoHo shop. While you wait for your custom shades to set, pop outside and grab an iced coffee, window shop in the neighborhood, or just spend some quiet time reflecting on the fact that your friend who once got to second base with a stranger on a plane is going to be somebody’s wife.
Sip cocktails at Dante
Greenwich Village
Drink up at this downtown bar best known for its endless iterations of the negroni -- unexpected mixers include banana, cold brew, and chocolate. Order the Gwyneth-approved salmon or the Gwyneth-would-never pasta with pork sausage, and don’t miss the Vermouth Service, a clear-as-her-2.5-carats cocktail mixed with Perrier and frozen grapes.
Dance until they turn the lights on at Public Arts
Nolita
Once you settle up the tab at Dante’s, she’s gonna wanna hit the club. Buried beneath the Public Hotel is an all-night party with the hands-down best dance floor in the city. You can cough it up for bottle service, but it’s hardly worth it -- you’ll be too busy dancing your butt off to spend any time tableside.
For the Basic Bride
She’s rocking a tiara that says BRIDE. She’s been sending group emails about this night for six months. She wants a bachelorette party, goddamnit, and she wants it now.
Get buzzing at Babeland
SoHo
Browse the shelves of this woman-friendly sex shop for the perfect thing to pack in a honeymoon carry-on. With expert clerks and candy-colored merchandise, the temptation to giggle and gawk might just be outweighed by the urge to buy a little (or big) something special.
Take in the sights at Hunk-O-Mania
Hell's Kitchen
It’s real, it’s in Times Square, and it’s filled with every bachelorette party in the tri-state area. It’s only fair to go, um, tit-for-tat with the bachelor, and this will certainly fulfill any and all of the bride’s Magic Mike fantasies. Prepare yourself for oodles of abs, ear-piercing screams, and a strictly necessary two-drink minimum.
Get shocked at The Box
Nolita
If Hunk-O-Mania was a little too sexy, you’re going to want to skip The Box. Starting at 1am, this club-cum-burlesque space features acts ranging from the kinda tame to the truly outrageous. The smallish space is famously tough to get into, so head in early, reserve a table if you can, and expect a wait at the door.
Roll up hungover to Lips
Midtown
What better place for some hair of the dog than a boozy, campy Sunday drag brunch? If you can peel yourself off the floor and make it uptown, these queens will show off their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent while you soothe your hangover with a mimosa and a pile of waffles. Just try not to get #sickening in the bathroom, OK?
For the Brooklyn Bride
She used to live in the East Village, but now she lives off the L train. Sorry -- she doesn’t go into Manhattan on the weekends.
Check in at The William Vale
Williamsburg
Rent a few rooms and spend the afternoon getting sunned (and rummed) by the pool. You can splash out for a cabana, but the regular deck does a fine job of getting you tipsy and tan. If the weather’s not cooperating, order room service, don some matching robes, and spend the afternoon swapping your most embarrassing stories about the bride.
Hotel hop for cocktails at The Ides
Williamsburg
Take a quick walk to the Wythe Hotel for a killer view and a party vibe. Drinks aren’t cheap, but if you go at sunset, it’s the prettiest place in Brooklyn to toast your bride-to-be. Down a couple “In the Clouds” (vodka, lemon, grapefruit, and creme de violette), get a stranger to snap some photos, and make it out just in time for your dinner reservation.
Eat up at Maison Premiere
Williamsburg
This intimate spot will reserve a portion of the bar so you can slurp oysters, sip mai tais, and order the absinthe chocolate chip ice cream. If you want to go full-on Moulin Rouge, they’ve got 25 kinds of absinthe, all served with the customary sugar cube and chilled water.
Get weird at House of Yes
Bushwick
Good thing you had that absinthe! With burlesque shows, fetish nights, and seriously sweaty dance parties, House of Yes brings the sexy without the strip club. Most parties require costumes, so make sure to Amazon Prime some candy-colored wigs and bodysuits well in advance. The music and live performances go all night, so dance until you can’t and then crash like a pile of puppies back in your hotel room.
For the DIY Bride
She’s getting married in a barn that she basically built herself. She’s stuffing Christmas lights into mason jars and watching YouTube videos on how to grow your own corsages. Something about burlap. She’s on a budget, and since you’ve spent (approximately) $40K on weddings this year, you’re so into that.
Nail the choreo at Banana Skirt
Midtown
You’ll sweat a little and laugh a lot as dance instructors break down the choreography from your favorite music vids -- think Robyn’s “Call Your Girlfriend,” Ginuwine’s “Pony,” and Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle.” Choose a song that speaks to your soul, but be warned: Most classes end with a (good-natured) dance battle. Full-price classes are $27, but you can usually find a deal for way less on Gilt City or Groupon.
Eat pies in a park
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Here’s what they don’t want you to know: All pizza is good pizza. You can choose a famous spot like Grimaldi’s, but in this city, a couple of takeout pies from the closest place to your Airbnb will get the job done. It’s not legal to drink in NYC parks, but I’m just saying, apropos of nothing, that many people, in their infinite wisdom, have designed water bottles big enough to hold an entire bottle of wine. What you choose to do with that information is entirely up to you.
Drink up at Bushwick Country Club
Bushwick
A master class in irony, this bar is a total freakin’ dive. But they also have a photobooth, Big Buck Hunter, drink specials, and one of the worst mini-golf courses in the world. The music’s fun and the weekend crowd is huge, making it the perfect place to put on fake veils, pound some shots, and watch your friend scream, “Excuse me, I’m the bride!” at anyone who comes too close to her.
Show off your new moves at Nowadays
Ridgewood
This indoor/outdoor party spot has good vibes, a beloved “no phones on the dance floor” rule, and a $15 cover on Saturdays after 10pm. On warm summer nights, you can dance under the stars -- and since you’re in Ridgewood, you can actually see a couple of constellations. The crowd is friendly and the drink prices aren’t criminal, making it a kind of anti-club for those of you who still like to get down.
