Check Out Inflatable Lava Lamps and Balloon Infinity Rooms at This New NYC Exhibit

It feels like a new immersive art experience pops up daily here in New York City. Sometimes, they end up being a waste of $30; other times, they provide a much-needed respite from reality, where you can wander aimlessly and gaze at awe-inspiring creativity.

After jet setting around Europe, the latest to arrive in town is the Balloon Museum.

Marking its American debut before expansion plans to Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco, at "Let’s Fly," the ethereal exhibition goes beyond the concept of inflated rubber balloons at a kid’s birthday party. Instead, visitors can expect a showcase rooted in a single element: Air.

Landing at Pier 36, the 80,000-square-foot venue will be home to "Let’s Fly," starting October 27 with a plethora of whimsical installations from 13 renowned international artists. Amongst those displayed are Sasha Frolova, known for her intricate inflatable latex sculptures, Camila Falsini, a geometrical muralist, and Cyril Lancelin, who builds larger-than-life, surrealist structures.