Air-Conditioned Activities in NYC That Are Way Better Than Going to the Movies

Congratulations, you installed your air conditioner without killing anyone! Still, after last month’s ConEd bill, you’re likely regretting blasting it all night so that you could sleep under your winter comforter. While you can’t control the weather or the atrocious humidity that hits the city every summer, you can curb your A/C spending by getting out of the house and enjoying these activities complete with free A/C -- all of which are way more fun than going to the movies or Starbucks.
Window shop and eat at Brookfield Place and The Oculus
Financial District
If you grew up on long summer days spent exclusively at suburban malls, this shiny new duo of malls will bring you some nostalgic, air-conditioned glory. Since you probably can’t afford anything at the luxury brand-packed Brookfield Place (think Gucci, Burberry, and Hermes), opt for some good old-fashioned window shopping instead. Bring a lunch to eat in the indoor public seating area, or head to Hudson Eats for upscale food court bites like sushi, salads, and more. Brookfield Place is also home to the Le District, which basically the French equivalent of Eataly, combining quick service and sit-down restaurants with a marketplace.
If you’re looking to actually do some shopping at stores that won’t break your entire summer budget (think H&M, Banana Republic, and ALDO), head to The Oculus. In addition to your standard suburban mall shops (plus some impressive architecture) you’ll find an actual Eataly inside the well-air-conditioned shopping center. Stop at the new ravioli bar to treat yourself to some hot food in the cold marketplace.
Read the day away (and make a little money) at The Strand
Union Square
Boasting 18 miles of books, The Strand is home to 55,000 square feet of prime air-conditioned space, truly open to all. Gather the books you no longer want to sell at the buyer’s desk in the back of the store and enjoy the A/C while browsing every shelf for the best purchase you can make with your newly acquired store credit. A basement selling records and more obscure titles as well as a floor dedicated to rare and unique books (hint: This is where the cozy reading chairs are) will keep you cool for hours. Readings, speed dating, and other book-ish events at night can keep you occupied here for basically an entire day.
Compete in free pop-culture trivia
Murray Hill
Midtown bistro/bar Hill and Bay hosts free Monday Night Fan Favorites Trivia in sweet, sweet air conditioning. Themed nights include "all time favorite movies" and "binge-worthy TV” as well as dedicated Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and The Office nights. Be sure to brush up on your knowledge before going -- the winning team gets a $50 bar tab.
Mingle at a free party in The Rubin Museum
Chelsea
Every Friday night throughout the summer, the Rubin Museum’s ground-floor cafe turns into an A/C-filled K2 Lounge, bringing out rotating DJs, two-for-one happy hour specials on beer, wine, and well drinks, plus free access to all the galleries (including a special exhibit on sound art) from 6-10pm.
Slowly browse Brooklyn’s newest and biggest food hall
Downtown Brooklyn
Spend an afternoon perusing the 40 vendors filling Downtown Brooklyn’s new DeKalb Market Hall, including favorites like Ample Hills ice cream, Bunker Vietnamese, Wilma Jean, Fletcher’s BBQ, and Steve’s Key Lime Pie along with Katz’s second-ever deli location. Stew over your options until you can’t hold out your hunger any longer to make the most of all the free A/C surrounding you.
Laugh about how easy it is to mooch A/C at a free comedy show
All over
Some of the city’s most popular comedy venues -- from Upright Citizens Brigade to The Knitting Factory -- host completely free nights throughout the week in cool, A/C-filled spaces. Also check out Long Island City’s The Creek & The Cave for free standup shows along with food and drink specials (including churro ice cream sandwiches) pretty much every night of the week.
Camp out at your neighborhood diner
Close to wherever you live
Instead of streaming YouTube videos for hours on end at Starbucks, induce some nostalgia for old New York by heading to a diner, getting a $1 refillable cup of coffee, and spending some much-needed solo time with whatever non-electronic keeps you occupied in the free A/C.
Learn about history at the Museum of the American Indian
Financial District
Visit this completely free Smithsonian-operated museum to relish in the cool air and soak up some Native American history and culture. Current exhibitions include 700 pieces of art from North, Central, and South America spanning thousands of years of history, a look at contemporary Native fashion, an in-depth exploration of Native dance (think impressive costumes on display), and more.
Get shopping inspiration at the Museum of Art and Design
Columbus Circle
Though it’s not quite on Museum Mile, this pay-what-you-wish-after-6pm museum is certainly worth a visit -- and not just for its cold temperatures inside. Beyond the permanent collection -- which includes thousands of crafts, wearable objects, and archival fashion treasures -- current exhibits include counterculture fashion, pocketbook designer Judith Leiber’s legacy on New York, and visit a special exhibit questioning the end of fashion as we know it.
Stock up on fish at Fulton Fish Market
Hunts Point, Bronx
Can’t sleep because you’re afraid of a four-digit ConEd bill? Unplug that A/C and spend the night in the 40 degree warehouse of the New Fulton Fish Market, an experience every New Yorker should have at least once. Bundle up and walk through the fish stands to see seafood from all over the world and then stock up on frozen and fresh seafood at wholesale prices to eat throughout the summer.
Chill out and stuff your face at Gotham Market at The Ashland
Fort Greene
Brooklyn’s newest food hall is a sleek new outpost of one of the cities OG fancy food courts, Gotham West Market. Inside, you’ll find an outpost of Malai ice cream, a North Indian-inspired frozen sweets shop, as well as ample seating and Wi-Fi, if you prefer to just sit in the cool air all day.
If you’re eager to experience some central A/C jealousy, schedule a showing of one of the luxury apartments inside 300 Ashland (yes, that’s the building 20-year-old Tavi Gevinson was reportedly paid to live in). It’s free to look!
Play indoor games at the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club
Gowanus
This 21+ shuffleboard club and bar is cool and dark, perfect for escaping any level of humidity. While playing shuffleboard will cost you $40 per hour, complimentary lessons can help you decide if you want to make the splurge on a court. Shuffleboard not your thing? Order a cold pint and stake your claim at a table to play board games like Jenga.
Learn to rock climb at Brooklyn Boulders
Gowanus and Long Island City
You may have cancelled your New York Sports Club membership but you can still workout and cool off for $0.00 if you have a friend at rock climbing gym Brooklyn Boulders. Members can take two guests each month to learn to climb indoors and take advantage of Wi-Fi and co-working space inside the gym. No connections? A day pass goes for $32 for an entire day of cold air and climbing.
Try coworking for a day at WeWork
Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens
Offices are notoriously freezing, so grab a fleece blanket and register for a free guest pass to visit any New York City WeWork space at no charge. While you’re shivering, you can load up on free coffee, tea, and possibly other snacks; network with other workers (or non-workers if you’re just here to stream movies on your laptop all day); and relax in a variety of cozy spaces.
Tour the Bronx Brewery
Port Morris, Bronx
Weekends bring free A/C-filled brewhouse tours at 1:30pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm -- and no one’s going to stop you from being super interested in the beer-making process and going for all three. You can also cool off with a beer in the tasting room -- pints start at $6.
