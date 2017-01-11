Everything You Never Wanted to Know About Bed Bugs in NYC

So you think you have bed bugs...

One of the most obvious indicators of a bed bug infestation may be the physical marks left by feasting critters -- hives, bumps, an eczema-like rash -- though reactions to bed bug bites (or more specifically, their anesthetic numbing saliva) can vary greatly. And as much as 30% of the population may have absolutely no physical reaction to bed bug bites.

Seeing an actual bug isn’t very likely, unless you wake at the crack of dawn. These insects are largely nocturnal, and tend to feast during the night. If you do find a bug in your bed, note that adult bed bugs are often reddish-brown, roughly the size of an apple seed, and relatively flat (unless they’ve recently gorged themselves on your blood). Nymphs (the young ones), on the other hand, are practically translucent unless they’ve just fed. In that case, they may look like bright red pinpricks of blood on your sheets.