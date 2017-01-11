What It’s Like Behind the Scenes at the Westminster Dog Show

Dogs have taken over 34th St. Some of these are just prettier, cleaner versions of the canines everyone is familiar with -- high-end golden retrievers, beagles, and German shepherds. But mostly, we’re looking at the deep cuts of the dog world, creatures that appear to have been designed by the Gremlins prop maker -- early versions that were rejected for being simply unrealistic.

Every February, over 3,000 dogs participate in the Westminster Dog Show, which culminates in the most prestigious event of its kind in the Americas, and possibly in the world: the Best in Show event. While the animals are largely required to hold still -- preternaturally still, at times -- this three-day dog-off is classified as the second-oldest sporting event in the United States, after the Kentucky Derby.