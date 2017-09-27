Where to Go Apple Picking Near NYC This Fall

Fall has officially arrived, which means if you have any form of social media on your phone, it’s about to be flooded with pictures of people in sweaters, holding pumpkin spiced drinks and picking apples in the countryside. But before you mock the quintessential fall activity, know that many apple-filled farms and orchards are a lot closer to NYC than you think, most of them via public transportation -- meaning there’s really no excuse not to join in. These are the 12 best places near NYC for apple-picking (along with corn mazes, pumpkin picking, hayrides, hard cider, food, and live music).
Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard
North Salem, New York
This family-owned and -operated orchard hosts its Fall Festival every weekend of September and October. After apple-picking, pay $5-$10 for access to hayrides, live music, games, farm animals, and apple cannons (aka giant, custom-made and mounted potato guns that you load with apples and shoot at targets).
By public transport: One hour, 20 minutes. Start at Grand Central and take the 9659 train towards Southeast. Get off at Purdy’s and take a taxi 2.8 miles.
By car: One hour, eight minutes
Lawrence Farms Orchard
Newburgh, New York
Three generations run this little family farm where picking your own fruits and vegetables has been an option for over 30 years. Everything from apples and eggplants to pumpkins and Indian corn are available at different times of the year. Horse-drawn carriages are also offered on weekends for relaxing rides around the farm.
By public transport: 2 hours. Via Metro North, take the 875 towards Poughkeepsie. Get off at Beacon and take a taxi for the remaining 8 miles.
By car: 1.5 hours
Apple Dave’s Orchards & Applewood Winery
Warwick, New York
Eat an apple cider donut, wander through the rose and herb gardens, choose a pumpkin from the patch, and pluck any of the 10 varieties of apples available throughout the season. Don't forget to stop off at the the orchard's winery, which uses its own apples and vineyards to make limited-edition wines, ciders, and even apple vodka.
By public transport: One hour, 20 minutes. From Port Authority Bus Terminal, take the 196 bus to 223' N of Iron Forge Road then hop in a taxi for the remaining 4.1 miles.
By car: 1.5 hours
Masker Orchards
Warwick, New York
Inhale that fresh, fresh Hudson Valley air as you pick up to 14 varieties of apples in Masker’s extensive orchards. Its schedule lays out the best times to come for your favorite types, but you can always tune to FM 87.9 for ripening updates (if for some reason you still use the radio). Apples are paid for on your way out, but the farm lets you eat as many as you want while you're picking. The country store is also stocked with fall favorites like freshly made apple cider, pies, and local honey, and on weekends there's live music, a haunted house, and a corn maze.
By public transport: One hour, 50 minutes. From Port Authority Bus Terminal, take the 196 bus to the Warwick Park & Ride. Walk .7 of a mile to your destination.
By car: One hour, 27 minutes
Barton Orchards
Poughquag, New York
In addition to apple-picking, Barton Orchards offers a live-actor haunted house called Rotten Core Manner, plus a “Fun Park,” which boasts two 60-foot slides, a boulder dash, pedal cart races, live music, and more.
By public transport: Two hours, 10 minutes. Via Metro North, take the 953 towards Wassaic from Grand Central to Pawling. A cab can take you the remaining 8 miles.
By car: 1.5 hours
DuBois Farms
Highland, New York
This 54-acre farm offers fall weekend barbecues, a cafe with apple cider donuts, a corn maze, pony rides, and PYO nectarines, plums, pears, peaches, grapes, tomatoes, eggplant, pumpkins, and apples.
By public transport: Two hours. Via Metro North, take the 849 three stops to Poughkeepsie. Get a taxi for the remaining 4.6 miles.
By car: 1.75 hours
Fishkill Farms
East Fishkill, New York
This farm and orchard has been owned by the same family for almost 100 years, and prides itself on its ecological farming practices. Coinciding with apple-picking season, Fishkill hosts a Fall Harvest Festival on weekends through the end of October. In addition to live music, hayrides, and an abundance of freshly baked donuts, the farm’s grill cooks up burgers, hot dogs, and Jamaican jerk chicken (to be enjoyed alongside a cider bar).
By public transport: 1 hour, 40 minutes. From Grand Central Station, take Metro North’s Hudson line to Beacon, then take a taxi for the remaining 12 miles.
By car: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm
Yorktown Heights, New York
Apple and pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and markets selling pressed apple juice, hot and cold cider, and baked goods make Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm the perfect one-stop shop for all things fall. The farm has over a dozen varieties of apples to choose from, with a one peck minimum (about 11 pounds) for every two adults. There’s also a winery onsite, which offers tastings and bottles for sale on the weekends. Check out its harvest calendar to find the optimal time to pick your apples (and pumpkins).
By public transport: 1 hour, 20 minutes. From Grand Central Station, take Metro North’s Hudson line to Peekskill, then take a taxi for remaining 7 miles.
By car: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Apple Ridge Orchards
Warwick, New York
This Hudson Valley farm welcomes visitors to pick their own apples (and pumpkins) Thursday-Sunday from September to November. Prices start at $29 per half-bushel (22 pounds) of apples, and farm-goers are also allowed to pet and feed the farm animals, partake in hayrides, wander through the cornfields, and gawk at honey bees working hard to produce honey, which is also available to purchase at the farm.
By public transport: 2 hours. From Port Authority Bus Terminal, take either the 196 or 197 bus to Warwick Park & Ride, then take a taxi for remaining 4.5 miles.
By car: 1 hour, 30 minutes.
Wilklow Orchards
Highland, New York
From Labor Day weekend through Halloween, this orchard offers apple picking every day from 9am-6pm. Macintosh, Gala, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, and Empire are just a few examples of what you’ll be able to pick. Guests have the option to purchase a large bag for $24 which holds 20-25 pounds, or a smaller bag for $15 that holds 10-15 pounds. The orchard’s road stand sells goodies all from local businesses including baked goods, cheeses, barbecue sauce, and vinegars. There’s also a picnic area on the orchard, so visitors can pack a lunch to enjoy after a hard day’s work of apple picking.
By public transport: 2 hours, 10 minutes. From Grand Central Station, take Metro North’s Hudson line to Poughkeepsie, then take a taxi for remaining 7 miles.
By car: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Stuart’s Fruit Farm
Granite Springs, New York
This family-owned Westchester County farm has been operating since 1828. Apple picking is available September-November and daily 9am-5pm, with over 20 varieties available. Hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a farm stand, and a bakery are also available to visitors.
By public transport: 1 hour, 30 minutes. From Grand Central Station, take Metro North’s Harlem line to Purdy’s, then take a taxi the remaining 11.7 miles.
By car: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Jenkins-Lueken Orchards
New Paltz, New York
Nestled in the Hudson Valley with the Shawangunk Ridge as backdrop, this quaint orchard has over 500 apple trees for picking with nearly a dozen varieties of apples to choose from daily through October. Bags by the peck and ½ bushel are available for picking, and you’ll also find pumpkins and a farm stand nearby with cider, fresh produce, jams, honey, baked goods, eggs, dairy, and local grass-fed beef.
By public transportation: 1 hour 50 minutes. From Port Authority Bus Terminal, take Trailways bus to New Paltz Park & Ride, then take a taxi for remaining 5.3 miles.
By car: 1 hour, 40 minutes