Spring Has Sprung: Here’s Where to Find the Most Beautiful Cherry Blossoms in NYC

Between March and April each year, cherry trees across the U.S. announce the arrival of spring with a ‘fireworks display of pink-hued beauty.’ More than 40,000 ornamental cherry trees, or sakura, will bloom in New York City alone, thanks to a gift and gesture of friendship from the Committee of Japanese Residents more than a century ago. This spring, we’re absolutely listening to Punxsutawney Phil: Spring has almost sprung. It’s time to seek out the ethereal beauty of local sakura in parks and esplanades. Let’s get outside and touch some grass: Here’s where to view cherry blossoms in NYC this year.

Where to See Cherry Blossoms in Brooklyn Brooklyn Botanic Garden Prospect Park

As far as New York City is concerned, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden might be the supreme cherry blossom viewing spot. Take photos with each of the park’s 26 cherry species as you roam along the walkways of a Japanese garden and cherry-lined esplanade the garden. Between April 27 and May 12, visitors can stop by Weekends in Bloom for live music, dance performances, and other cultural programs. Keep an eye on Cherrywatch, an online map that’s updated daily to reflect the bloom progress of every sakura in the garden. Green-Wood Cemetery Greenwood Heights

With rolling hills, wooded paths, and ornate mausoleums, the 478-acre landscape at Green-Wood Cemetery can be surprisingly joyous. With a reputation of beauty to uphold, the cemetery shines during the spring with 172 cherry blossom trees dating back to the 1920s blooming in the expansive arboretum and cemetery. Enter through the main Gothic arch and you'll quickly stumble upon a colorful springtime scene of cherry trees.

Where to See Cherry Blossoms in Manhattan Cherry Hill Central Park

As one of the city’s largest and well-kempt green spaces, Central Park is naturally a great fit for cherry blossom hunting. While several areas of the park serve as stellar viewing points—the Reservoir, Great Lawn, and Cedar Hill among them—Cherry Hill beside the Central Park Lake is a surefire spot for scenic snapshots. Named for cherry trees that bloom there each spring, blossoms frame notable buildings on the Upper West Side and row boaters on the lake. Cherry Walk Riverside Park

The stretch of Riverside Park between 100th and 125th Streets is recognized by NYC Parks as Cherry Walk, a beautiful Hudson River path for pedestrians and bikers that springs to life in April. Lined with cherry trees gifted by the Committee of Japanese Residents of New York over a century ago, the path is a living piece of history that reminds its pedestrians of the city’s cross-cultural influences. Little Island Hudson River Park

The Hudson River’s floating slice of nature, Little Island, greets visitors with a gorgeous display of Akebono Yoshino cherry trees. Along with the white and pink cherry blossoms, take in the more than 66,000 other seasonal flowers in bloom—from daffodils and tulips to crocuses and irises. Embark on a deep dive of Little Island with a listen to one of the informative audio tours. Randall's Island Randall’s Island

Tucked between the East Side of Manhattan and Astoria Park in Queens, Randall’s Island is an often-overlooked waterfront park, complete with 360-degree views and enough flowers to reset your stress meter. Trees on Randall’s Island can be found near the Urban Farm, as well as Field 62 and 63. For the full cherry blossom experience, drop by on April 20 for the annual Earth Day Festival hosted by the island’s horticulture department. Roosevelt Island Roosevelt Island

Just a quick subway or air tram ride from the mainland, the narrow island is landscaped with rows of cherry blossoms that turn already impressive skyline views into an unparalleled spectacle. Roam to Four Freedoms Park at the island’s southern tip for a blend of history and living beauty, and—if you want the full getaway experience—book a stay at the Graduate Hotel. Sakura Park Riverside Park

A quick departure from the Riverside Park’s Cherry Walk will bring you to Sakura Park, where many of the many of the trees remaining from Japan's 20th-century friendship gift ended up. The rectangular 2-acre park borders West 122nd Street and features notable monuments, including a Japanese stone lantern gifted by Tokyo in 1960, when NYC formalized its sister city status with Japan’s capital. There’s also a performance pavilion used by the Manhattan School of Music and a playground for young children.

Where to See Cherry Blossoms in Queens Flushing Meadows Corona Park Flushing

The site of the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fairs, Flushing Meadows Corona Park was designed to impress. While it’s photo-worthy in its own right, the cherry blossom canopies lining the park in spring absolutely add to the allure. South of Roosevelt Avenue and Citi Field past Arthur Ashe Stadium, the sprawling landscape lights up pink and amplifies the steel Unisphere’s grandeur. Hunter’s Point South Park Long Island City

Yoshino cherry trees thrive at Long Island City’s waterfront park. While gazing out at the Manhattan skyline, stroll under the canopies of white blooms before taking advantage of other park perks like playgrounds, a dog run, bike paths, platform terraces, a basketball court, and more. Queens Botanical Garden Flushing

Straight through the main garden entrance of the Queens Botanical Garden, you’ll find Cherry Circle, a curved walking path bordered by cherry trees. Many of the blossoming trees have been adopted by community members and dedicated in honor of loved ones they have lost, giving an already revered family of trees an added layer of sanctity.

Where to See Cherry Blossoms in The Bronx New York Botanical Garden Bronx Park

In a garden so big you need a plant tracker to find your way around, you know you’re in for a treat come springtime. With more than 200 flowering cherry trees in the 250-acre park, New York Botanical Garden is an easy place to catch sight of blooms. Visitors can wander just about anywhere on the grounds to discover cherry blossoms, but the hotspots are the Cherry Collection, Conservatory, Conifer Arboretum, and Daffodil Hill. A check of the online bloom tracker will ensure peak views.

Where to See Cherry Blossoms in Staten Island Snug Harbor New Brighton

Blossoms are bountiful at Snug Harbor come April. A promenade on Cottage Row puts cherry trees on full display, and the NY Chinese Scholar’s Garden on campus provides a serene setting for cherry blossoms, magnolias, and redbuds to color the horizon with all shades of pink. Also at Snug Harbor are plum blossoms: Early bloomers, they take the spotlight through March, budding with flowers both rich in color and fragrance. Aside from cultural significance, the smattering of Asian trees lift up Staten Island’s ecosystem, giving bees the nutrients needed to stay in business and help Snug Harbor’s farm thrive.

